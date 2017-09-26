Police: Two arrested in string of car break-ins, card fraud

The Hendersonville Police Department said two suspects are in custody in connection with several vehicle break-ins and financial fraud incidents.

Officers said while investigating the incidents at businesses on the west side of the city, they located surveillance footage of Lindsay Chan Daniel and Phiffer Brandon Houck.

The pair were arrested and charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny, financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud, identity theft and multiple traffic offenses.

They were booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

