Above normal temperatures continue before big weekend cooldown

Summer-like temperatures will continue for a couple more days before Fall-like ones settle in this weekend behind a cold front.

Tonight will be mild and clear with lows in the lower 60s in the mountains and upper 60s in the Upstate.

Wednesday will be even warmer than Tuesday as highs reach 90 in the Upstate and 85 in the mountains with mostly sunny skies once again.

Our cold front will approach the mountains on Thursday, which might spark up a quick shower or two.

That will be our last warm day before highs take a dive into the 70s area-wide on Friday and stay there into the weekend and early next week with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s.

In the tropics, Maria will continue to bring 40+ mph wind gusts, 2-4 foot storm surge along with on and off heavy rain to the Outer Banks through early Thursday morning. It will be pushed out to sea by the same cold front that will cool us down here in the Upstate.

