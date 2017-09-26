Former Clemson player charged in college basketball corruption probe

One of ten suspects arrested in connection with suspected college basketball fraud and corruption is a former Clemson basketball player, according to the University.

Merl Code Jr., who played for the Tigers from 1993 to 1997, was arrested and charged in connection with the FBI investigation into allegations of bribes connected to basketball recruitment.

Code, 43, is charged with wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Code is an affiliate of "Company-1." The real name of the business has been withheld by officials. Code is accused of conspiring to pay high school basketball players or their families to get them to commit to attend universities sponsored by the company.

Cod was reportedly an employee of Adidas.

Authorities said Code agreed to pay at least three bribes in 2017. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Code worked with other suspects to funnel $100,000 of company money to a high school player in exchange for his commitment to athletic programs sponsored by the business - and to sign with the company if the player joined the NBA.

Clemson's Assistant Athletic Director Joe Galbraith issued the following statement on Code's arrest:

Clemson athletics is aware of media reports concerning an investigation and arrests announced by the United States Attorney’s Office related to NCAA basketball. Included in those reported to be arrested was Merl Code, a Clemson basketball letterwinner from 1993-97. While Mr. Code has attended Clemson games in the past as do many of our alumni, we have not been informed of and are not aware of any connection between our men’s basketball program and this investigation.

Officials said former University of South Carolina assistant coach Lamont Evans was also charged in the investigation.

