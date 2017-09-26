Teen pleads guilty in Party Rock wildfire burning over 7,000 acres

A 17-year-old pleaded guilty to involvement in wildfire which burned thousands of acres of land near Lake Lure in 2016.

The teenager's name was withheld, but he was charged with a class two misdemeanor after the fire, which was estimated to have cost approximately $7 million in firefighting efforts.

The fire, which burned for more than four weeks, consumed 2,489 acres of North Carolina State Park land and 4,643 acres of private property. There were no injuries or structures damaged.

District Attorney Ted Bell said the teen suspect pleaded guilty as charged to negligently setting fire to brush and woodlands. He was sentenced to the maximum sentence under North Carolina law, which is 30 days suspended, 18 months of probation and 100 of community service.

The teen will also be required to pay court costs and attorneys fees.

