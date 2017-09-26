Coroner: Driver killed after dump truck crash in Anderson Co.

The Anderson County Deputy Coroner said a man was killed after a crash Tuesday. The deputy coroner stated that the man was killed after a dump truck overturned.

The collision occurred on First Avenue and S.C. 81 at 3:15 p.m.

According to the deputy coroner, the dump truck driver lost control after driving through a sharp curve. The coroner stated that the truck veered off the road into an open field.

The driver was killed instantly.

His name has not yet been released.

