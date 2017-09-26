New high school coming to Fountain Inn

Plans for a new Greenville County high school are expected to move forward after a meeting Tuesday.

The board of trustees are expected to approve the architect for a brand new high school, which will be built on land along Quillen Avenue in Fountain Inn.

It's a project that was initially supposed to start years ago, but got pushed back because of the recession. Now, Beth Brotherton with the Greenville County School District says the southern part of the county is growing so much this new high school is needed more than ever.

"Now that we're seeing Greenville's economy not only pick up but boom we're recognizing the need to once again build a high school and get this project back on track," she said.

Paul Berger with Bucky's BBQ in downtown Fountain Inn says they're seeing the growth too. The owner of Bucky's BBQ decided to expand their hours, to meet demand.

"He was open three days a week just for lunch, pretty much to capture some of the lunch crowd, and as we saw the community grow and more people coming downtown especially with the growth of the downtown area," he said. "We decided to take the opportunity and open more hours."

And he thinks a new high school will bring new neighborhoods, businesses and customers.

"It just means more growth opportunity for real estate," he said. "And of course as real estate grows, you're going to see business grow."

