Police: Burglary suspect tells housemate she 'just robbed a bunch of people'

The Greenwood Police Department said a woman is in custody after an overnight break-in and burglary.

Officers responded to a call regarding suspicious person carrying a flat screen television around 1 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they said an individual at a recovery home told them 34-year-old Erica Michelle Ferris, who was also staying there, had announced she "had just robbed a bunch of people."

Investigators said they found numerous items including musical instruments and electronics hidden in the bushes at the residence.

Ferris, who denied stealing the items, was on probation, police said. She was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

