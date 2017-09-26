Police: Burglary suspect tells housemate she 'just robbed a bunc - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Burglary suspect tells housemate she 'just robbed a bunch of people'

Posted: Updated:
Erica Ferris (Source: Greenwood PD) Erica Ferris (Source: Greenwood PD)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood Police Department said a woman is in custody after an overnight break-in and burglary.

Officers responded to a call regarding suspicious person carrying a flat screen television around 1 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they said an individual at a recovery home told them 34-year-old Erica Michelle Ferris, who was also staying there, had announced she "had just robbed a bunch of people."

Investigators said they found numerous items including musical instruments and electronics hidden in the bushes at the residence.

Ferris, who denied stealing the items, was on probation, police said. She was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.