Troopers respond to wreck involving moped in Anderson Co.

Scene of moped wreck in Anderson Co. (Source: Eye witness) Scene of moped wreck in Anderson Co. (Source: Eye witness)
Scene of moped wreck in Anderson Co. (9/26/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of moped wreck in Anderson Co. (9/26/17 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a collision involving a moped and another vehicle in Anderson County Monday evening, fire officials say.

The collision occurred on Masters Boulevard at Michelin Boulevard around 5:30 p.m., per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.

At this time details are limited.

FOX Carolina is working to learn more.

