Former Clemson LB Ben Boulware to host youth football camp - FOX Carolina 21

Former Clemson LB Ben Boulware to host youth football camp

Posted: Updated:
Ben Boulware with National Championship trophy (Source: Associated Press) Ben Boulware with National Championship trophy (Source: Associated Press)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

On October 21, football players ages 6 to 16 will get the chance to learn from former Clemson standout linebacker Ben Boulware.

Boulware is hosting a football camp for all positions ages 6 to 16 on October 21 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The focus will be on football as well as role modeling and leadership, with each player receiving individual instruction from Boulware.

Camp packages start at $55 and include a photo opportunity with the former Clemson favorite.

For more information and to register for the camp, click here.

More news: Police: Evidence suggests father killed 13-year-old son, himself at Mauldin home

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.