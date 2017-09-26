Former Clemson LB Ben Boulware to host youth football camp

On October 21, football players ages 6 to 16 will get the chance to learn from former Clemson standout linebacker Ben Boulware.

Boulware is hosting a football camp for all positions ages 6 to 16 on October 21 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The focus will be on football as well as role modeling and leadership, with each player receiving individual instruction from Boulware.

Camp packages start at $55 and include a photo opportunity with the former Clemson favorite.

For more information and to register for the camp, click here.

More news: Police: Evidence suggests father killed 13-year-old son, himself at Mauldin home

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.