Former Clemson LB Ben Boulware to host youth football camp

Mauldin police said a death investigation is underway after a father and his teenage son were found shot in their home on Monday.More >
Mauldin police said a death investigation is underway after a father and his teenage son were found shot in their home on Monday.More >
An offensive snapchat has been circulating the internet, and officials say it involves students from Evansville.More >
An offensive snapchat has been circulating the internet, and officials say it involves students from Evansville.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man who was charged with murder and other offenses following a deadly shooting and a two-county chase on Monday also tried, unsuccessfully, to run from deputies at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man who was charged with murder and other offenses following a deadly shooting and a two-county chase on Monday also tried, unsuccessfully, to run from deputies at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.More >
Richardson's statement came hours after an early-morning tweet from the President that stated, "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"More >
Richardson's statement came hours after an early-morning tweet from the President that stated, "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"More >
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >
The Upstate community is mourning the loss of a longtime businessman. Mark Kent of West Hillcrest Drive died on Sunday at age 55.More >
The Upstate community is mourning the loss of a longtime businessman. Mark Kent of West Hillcrest Drive died on Sunday at age 55.More >
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >
An Upstate woman and her husband experienced the destruction from Hurricane Irma at their home in Saint Thomas.More >
An Upstate woman and her husband experienced the destruction from Hurricane Irma at their home in Saint Thomas.More >
Members of the public gathered outside of Senator Lindsey Graham's Pendleton office to protest the healthcare bill he co-wrote.More >
Members of the public gathered outside of Senator Lindsey Graham's Pendleton office to protest the healthcare bill he co-wrote.More >
The Chick-Fil-A in Travelers Rest is offering a Scavenger Hunt, in which 100 people who complete the hunt will win free Chick-Fil-A for a year!More >
The Chick-Fil-A in Travelers Rest is offering a Scavenger Hunt, in which 100 people who complete the hunt will win free Chick-Fil-A for a year!More >
Community members are in shock after they say the Cedar Shoals Baptist Church was vandalized.More >
Community members are in shock after they say the Cedar Shoals Baptist Church was vandalized.More >
The Easley Fire Department helped rescue a kitten trapped in the fender of a truck.More >
The Easley Fire Department helped rescue a kitten trapped in the fender of a truck.More >
Critical patients evacuated from Caribbean after Hurricane Maria arrive in SC. (9/24/17)More >
Critical patients evacuated from Caribbean after Hurricane Maria arrive in SC. (9/24/17)More >
2nd Annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Greenville. (9/24/17)More >
2nd Annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Greenville. (9/24/17)More >
Four students from Greenville County competed in the Euphoria Healthy Lunchtime Throwdown on Sunday. The winner will have their recipe on the Greenville County Schools lunch menu and served to 76,000 students once a month.More >
Four students from Greenville County competed in the Euphoria Healthy Lunchtime Throwdown on Sunday. The winner will have their recipe on the Greenville County Schools lunch menu and served to 76,000 students once a month.More >
Residents in the Upstate took time out on Saturday to swim with their pups at the Waggin' at the Waterpark event at Otter Creek Waterpark in Greenville.More >
Residents in the Upstate took time out on Saturday to swim with their pups at the Waggin' at the Waterpark event at Otter Creek Waterpark in Greenville.More >