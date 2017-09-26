Former Simpsonville City administrator honored by mayor after sudden passing

Eddie Case (Photo from City of Fountain Inn)

Former Simpsonville City Administrator Eddie Case was honored by Mayor Janice Curtis Tuesday night following his sudden passing in August 2017.

Mayor Curtis confirmed the sudden passing of Case on the morning of August 6.

Simpsonville names interim city administrator after sudden passing of Eddie Case

He had previously served as Fountain Inn's city administrator and also served on Fountain Inn's city council.

Sherry Roche, a candidate for Simpsonville City Council, posted about the ceremony on Facebook.

More news: Former Clemson player charged in college basketball corruption probe

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.