Upstate woman sheds light on devastation in Caribbean

An Upstate woman sheds light on the dire situation in the Caribbean, weeks after living through Hurricane Irma.

Spartanburg native, Michaela Schmitt has worked for the Marriott in St. Thomas for the past year and was trapped on the island while the hurricane was in full force.

"The winds were very intense and the building was shaking," said Michaela Schmitt.

Michaela rode out the storm for hours and finally got a glimpse of the devastation the following day.

"I don’t think we realized exactly how bad it was, even when it was happening. It really wasn’t until after the storm had passed and we were able to go outside that we realized how much damage had been done," said Schmitt.

For Michaela, that’s when reality set in.

"It’s a green, lush, beautiful island with tons of flowers in bloom and palm trees, but all of that was gone," said Schmitt.

Michaela said the destruction is unimaginable.

"Its still surreal, realizing that we're not going back for a while, and that our friends who are still there are going through stuff we can’t even imagine," said Schmitt.

Michaela said she has many friends who will be without power, running water or phone service for months.

