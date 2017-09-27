Injured dog found in Townville captures the hearts of vets and techncians

Fred is on the way to recovery with two upcoming surgeries (FOX Carolina)

Fred, the Dutch Shepherd has captured the hearts of thousands on the internet.

"We will stand by Fred forever until he is healed and everything," said Foster Mom Tracey Hauser.

Hauser said she got an alarming phone call on Saturday that would lead her to Fred. It was a phone call saying a dog was injured on a rural road in Townville, but she said after getting there she realized just how bad it was.

"He was literally dragging by his front legs dragging the back because he could not stand up really," Hauser said.

One look into his sad eyes, and she knew she had to help him.

"We were afraid to approach and we weren’t sure how we were going to get him up,” Hauser said. “And then he just looked at us and whimpered and we started petting him and he was the sweetest dog."

He was fighting through the pain, and looking back Hauser believes Fred knew they were coming to save him.

Soon x-rays and blood tests would reveal just how tough that task is proving to be. Fred has a crushed pelvis, and a fractured femur. Unable to stand, vet technicians drag him around on blankets, giving him pets and words of encouragement the whole time. All to get ready for his first big femur surgery.

"That's going to be a tough one because it's been a couple of weeks,” said Dr. Nathan Craddock. “So to get those muscles to relax enough to get the ends of the bones back together is going to be a challenge."

The surgeon with Tiger Town Animal Hospital said when he heard about Fred’s injuries he wanted to help, harging just enough to cover his costs.

"The ultimate goal is to get him back to as close to 100 percent as we can and to find a good, loving home for him,” Craddock said.

Watching his son quietly petting the injured dog, he said it may be easier than anyone expected. Everyone who walks by, stops to pet him. But for some, it goes deeper than that. Technician Samantha Barry now spends her lunches curled up right next to Fred.

"I decided that he needed more cuddles so I went and got in his kennel with him and I watched Grey's Anatomy on Netflix,” Barry said. “He learned medical stuff and I ate my lunch and he ate his lunch, and he might have eaten some of my lunch.”

To help donate to Fred’s recovery and surgery costs, click here.

