Hendersonville firefighters conducting live fire training on N. Main St. Wednesday

The city of Hendersonville is asking drivers to use caution and expect to see firefighters at work along North Main Street on Wednesday.

The city said the Hendersonville and West Buncombe fire departments will be conducting live fire training in the area.

The live fire exercises are part of a three-day course on Modern Day Engine Company Drills.

