New Greenville Co. program helps students with disabilities

Greenville County will celebrate the launch of a new program aimed to help students with disabilities with life after high school. Project SEARCH is a partnership between the Greenville County School District, Bon Secours Saint Francis and Vocational Rehabilitation.

Program organizers explained students will learn how to get a job and excel at it through hands on learning. Participants will also learn independent living skills.

8 interns from 5 different high schools in the district have already been selected for the program. They will be part of the first 10 week long internship course and study in different area of the hospital.

Bon Secours Saint Francis will host a open house Wednesday afternoon to launch the new program. It will be at 12:15 p.m. at the Project SEARCH office, located at 120 Summer Street.

