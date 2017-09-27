McMaster to host roundtable meeting in Seneca - FOX Carolina 21

McMaster to host roundtable meeting in Seneca

S.C. Governor Henry McMaster (Facebook) S.C. Governor Henry McMaster (Facebook)
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will host a Main Street Business Roundtable Meeting with the Oconee County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at Thrift Development, located at 180 Bountyland Road in Seneca.

The roundtable is set to begin at 3 p.m.

