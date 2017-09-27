MoonPie Memory Mobile makes stop, offers free samples in Upstate

MoonPie is celebrating the 100th birthday of the marshmallow sandwich snack by creating the “MoonPie Memory Mobile” taking it on a national tour, according to Chattanooga Bakery Inc., maker of MoonPie products.

The customized Memory Mobile Winnebago Vista will make a stop in Spartanburg on Wednesday.

The RV will arrive at Converse College Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for the college said the RV will be parked at Barnet Commons, which is located on the back side of Wilson Hall next to Campus Safety.

Sam Campbell, whose family has owned and operated Chattanooga Bakery for a century, and his wife, Carol, a Converse College graduate, will be handing out MoonPie samples at 4 p.m.

Chattanooga Bakery said it makes more than one million MoonPies a day in three sizes and Chocolate, Vanilla, Banana, Salted Caramel, and Strawberry flavors.

MORE NEWS: Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of profits during fundraiser event to help hurricane victims

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.