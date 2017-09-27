Bosch holding job fair Wednesday to fill positions at Anderson C - FOX Carolina 21

Bosch holding job fair Wednesday to fill positions at Anderson Co. plant

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Bosch and Human Technologies Inc. (HTI) is hosting a job fair to fill positions at the Anderson plant.

Officials said Bosch is looking to hire 20 production technicians for off-shift and weekend jobs.

The positions start at $23.58 per hour. Officials said production technicians will work 36 hours and get paid for 46 hours on a weekend shift.

Bosch will accept applications and conduct interviews with at the Anderson plant, located at 4421 Highway 81 in Anderson, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Candidates must have an associate’s degree or 2 years of technical experience.

Get more information at www.htijobs.com.

