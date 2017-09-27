Online petition calls for removal of Ray Lewis statue after Ravens knelt during national anthem

Online petition calls for removal of Ray Lewis statue after Rave - FOX Carolina 21

Members of the Baltimore Ravens kneel during the national anthem before an NFL game in London. (AP Photo) Members of the Baltimore Ravens kneel during the national anthem before an NFL game in London. (AP Photo)
BALTIMORE, MD -

An online petition to get the statue of NFL star Ray Lewis removed from outside the M&T Bank Stadium, where the Baltimore Ravens play, is gaining a lot of support.

More than 27,000 people had signed the Change.org petition as of Wednesday morning.

The petition, created by Eric Moniodis of Hydes, MD, reads as follows:

“I want the Ray Lewis statue at Ravens Stadium removed because of his refusal to stand during the National Anthem. That song honors our country and our veterans who fought for it. To kneel during it is disrespectful, regardless of what you are protesting. I will not stand for that kind of disrespect towards our country, especially from a legend such as Ray Lewis. You stand for the National Anthem as a solute to those who can't stand because they fought for this land.”

