Overturned tractor trailer crash blocks road in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC

Asheville police said a portion Sweeten Creek Road was closed Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer overturned.

Police said the closure was between Lower Christ Church to US 25.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

