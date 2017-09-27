Troopers: 2 children killed when teen driver ran off road, hit tree

Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol said two children were killed when a car driven by a 15-year-old boy ran off the road and struck a tree Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Mills Gap Road in Buncombe County.

Troopers said the children who died were just 10 and 13 years old. The children were in the back seat.

The driver had a beginner’s permit and his mother was in the vehicle.

The teen driver and the mother were both taken to the hospital with injuries. The teen was admitted and the mother was treated and released, troopers said.

Speed was not a factor in the crash. Troopers said the mother, a teacher at Asheville Middle School, said she was looking down at paperwork when the crash occurred.

Everyone in the vehicle was seat belted and no charges are expected in the case, troopers said.

