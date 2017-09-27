Greenwood Co. deputies ask for public's help in identifying car - FOX Carolina 21

Greenwood Co. deputies ask for public's help in identifying car theft suspect

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing a car. 

According to deputies, the suspect stole a set of keys from inside the YMCA on Calhoun Road. Deputies stated that the keys were used to steal a 2005 gold GMC Sierra pick up truck. 

The truck has the tag number NDH-827, deputies said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 864-943-8051. 

