Greenwood Co. deputies ask for public's help in identifying car theft suspect

Greenwood Co. deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying this man. (Source: Greenwood County Sheriff's Office).

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of stealing a car.

According to deputies, the suspect stole a set of keys from inside the YMCA on Calhoun Road. Deputies stated that the keys were used to steal a 2005 gold GMC Sierra pick up truck.

The truck has the tag number NDH-827, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 864-943-8051.

