Union Public Safety Department warns against text message scam

The Union Public Safety Department is warning the public about a text message scam. The department stated that people have been receiving text messages claiming their bank account has been locked and to call a number to unlock it.

The text message reads:

AIert- 864-123-4567 from WeIlsFargo-Bank: Your Debit-CARD is temporary Locked. Please call us now at 202-852-7006 .Thank you for your time.

The department said the caller is asked for their debit card number and PIN number.

The message is a scam and people should not give out any information, the department said.

The department is encouraging members of the public to contact their bank if they have concerns about their account.

