Deputies find 2 men unlawfully living in woman's home

Dennis Shane Davis, William Jesse Pendley Jr. (Source: MCSO) Dennis Shane Davis, William Jesse Pendley Jr. (Source: MCSO)
McDowell County deputies said two men were arrested after they were found unlawfully living in a woman’s home.

Deputies charged 44-year-old Dennis Shane Davis of Nebo and 50-year-old William Jesse Pendley Jr. of Marion with breaking and entering.
Deputies said they were called to a home on US 221 South on September 7 after an alarm call. The home is owned by a woman who resides in Florida.

Deputies found a broken window at the house and signs that people had been living in the back yard. They returned again on September 12 and said they found Davis and Pendley on the property.

