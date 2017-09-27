Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested on burglary and larceny charges

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with an April 15 robbery on Friendship Valley Road. Deputies said Thomas Devan Capell, 27, was arrested on first degree burglary and petit larceny charges.

According to deputies, Capell stole several items from the residence including a firearm.

Capell remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.

