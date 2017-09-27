Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested on burglary and larcen - FOX Carolina 21

Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested on burglary and larceny charges

Posted: Updated:
Thomas Devan Capell. (Source: Oconee County Sheriff's Office). Thomas Devan Capell. (Source: Oconee County Sheriff's Office).
OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with an April 15 robbery on Friendship Valley Road. Deputies said Thomas Devan Capell, 27, was arrested on first degree burglary and petit larceny charges. 

According to deputies, Capell stole several items from the residence including a firearm. 

Capell remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.