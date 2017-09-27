Nestle Purina brings hundreds of jobs, $320M investment to Hart Co.

Nestle Purina PetCare Co. announced a $320 million investment coming to Hartwell which is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.

The site in Hartwell will be Purina's first new factory in the United States in two decades. It is expected to create up to 240 jobs over the next five years.

The distribution center is expected to open in 2018, followed by production in 2019.

“The Hartwell site will be an excellent location for Purina’s first new U.S. factory in 20 years,” said John Bear, vice president of manufacturing, Nestlé Purina. “We’re very excited and look forward to closing on the property and bringing more quality jobs to the state of Georgia, as well as expanding Purina capacity and distribution in the Southeast.”

