Near-record heat Thursday before BIG weekend cooldown

Near-record heat will stick around the area for 1 more day before a big cooldown arrives Friday!

Tonight will be warm and clear again with lows near 60 in the mountains and middle to upper 60s in the Upstate. Thursday will top out at around 90 again in the Upstate and lower to middle 80s in the mountains.

As the cold front that will ultimately cool us down moves through, a passing shower isn’t out of the question in the mountains, but all in all, I think most will stay dry Thursday and Friday. Friday is when our temperatures begin to tank.

Highs will be in the middle 70s in the mountains and upper 70s in the Upstate, and then by the weekend it’ll be upper 60s and lower 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. That same temperature scheme will continue into early next week.

The cooldown will also push Maria east out to sea and away from the U.S., so the North Carolina coast should be done with tropical storm conditions by Thursday morning.

