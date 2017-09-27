Near-record heat today before BIG weekend cooldown

Near-record heat will stick around the area for one more day before a big cooldown arrives Friday!

Today will bring a mostly sunny sky and near record temperatures in the Upstate with highs averaging near 90 degrees (GSP's record is 91° today). An isolated shower or two is possible in the mountains later this afternoon.

An initial push of cooler will arrive on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. There remains a small chance of an isolated afternoon shower in the mountains, but for the Upstate, just expected some added clouds by evening. Highs should drop back into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

The weekend still promises fantastic weather as fall-like air settles into the area. Near full sunshine is expected both days with mild afternoons and cool nights.

We will keep an eye on the tropics for slow development in the Caribbean or southern Gulf over the next 5 days, but the good news is Maria and Lee both are headed out to the open sea.

