Warrant: Greenville Co. man arrested after knowingly exposing victim to HIV

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an Upstate man is in custody after he exposed a victim to HIV.

According to arrest warrants, 45-year-old Elvin Leon Sullivan of Piedmont has been infected with the virus since 2005 but did not disclose this information to a sexual partner, with whom he was involved on numerous occasions.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful exposure of others to HIV. He was released from the Greenville County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

