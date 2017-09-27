Warrant: Greenville Co. man arrested after knowingly exposing victim to HIV

The Anderson County Deputy Coroner said a man was killed after a crash Tuesday. The deputy coroner stated that the man was killed after a dump truck overturned.More >
"Do it again, and you're not getting in the game." Those are words from former NFL head coach and former Furman football player Sam Wyche.More >
Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol said two children were killed when a car driven by a 15-year-old boy ran off the road and struck a tree Tuesday night.More >
Mauldin police said a death investigation is underway after a father and his teenage son were found shot in their home on Monday.More >
An offensive snapchat has been circulating the internet, and officials say it involves students from Evansville.More >
The Greenville County Board of Trustees unanimously approved the architect for a brand new high school during a meeting on Tuesday.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
More than 27,000 people had signed the Change.org petition as of Wednesday morning.More >
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >
Seneca resident Leona Branham celebrated her 106th birthday on Wednesday! She is a longtime Clemson fan and had a Tigers-themed celebration.More >
An Upstate woman and her husband experienced the destruction from Hurricane Irma at their home in Saint Thomas.More >
Members of the public gathered outside of Senator Lindsey Graham's Pendleton office to protest the healthcare bill he co-wrote.More >
The Chick-Fil-A in Travelers Rest is offering a Scavenger Hunt, in which 100 people who complete the hunt will win free Chick-Fil-A for a year!More >
Community members are in shock after they say the Cedar Shoals Baptist Church was vandalized.More >
The Easley Fire Department helped rescue a kitten trapped in the fender of a truck.More >
Critical patients evacuated from Caribbean after Hurricane Maria arrive in SC. (9/24/17)More >
2nd Annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride in Greenville. (9/24/17)More >
Four students from Greenville County competed in the Euphoria Healthy Lunchtime Throwdown on Sunday. The winner will have their recipe on the Greenville County Schools lunch menu and served to 76,000 students once a month.More >
Residents in the Upstate took time out on Saturday to swim with their pups at the Waggin' at the Waterpark event at Otter Creek Waterpark in Greenville.More >
