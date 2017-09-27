Family asks for help finding missing Anderson Co. teen - FOX Carolina 21

Family asks for help finding missing Anderson Co. teen

Posted: Updated:
Mysterious Morton (Source: Family) Mysterious Morton (Source: Family)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The family of a missing Upstate 15-year-old is asking for help locating her.

Relatives said Mysterious A. Morton has been missing since Saturday from her home on Woodmont Drive. She has not been to school or returned home since then, family said.

A missing persons report has been filed in Anderson County, Mysterious's aunt said.

She reportedly has ADHD and is without her medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mysterious Morton is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

