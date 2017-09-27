Asheville Police ask for public's help in locating missing perso - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville Police ask for public's help in locating missing person

Jessica Veasey. (Source: Asheville Police Department). Jessica Veasey. (Source: Asheville Police Department).
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person. According to police, Jessica Nichole Veasey has been missing since Saturday, Sep. 2. 

She was last seen at her home in the Five Points area, officers stated. 

Veasey has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black yoga pants and Nike flip flops. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050. 

