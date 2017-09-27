Superman is a very brave dog who has been through quite a lot. He is with Greenville County Animal Care and has gone from not being able to walk to getting around very well, all thanks to their hard work and dedication.

He is around two years old and has been sponsored, so his adoption fee has been reduced and medical care taken care of. Superman deserves a second change to be happy, and if you are interested in adopting him please contact Greenville County Animal Care at 328 Furman Hall Rd.