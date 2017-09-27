SLED: Upstate nurse performed sex acts on mental health patient

The South Carolina Law Enforcement has filed charges against an Upstate nurse who is accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with a vulnerable adult.

According to arrest warrants, 33-year-old Kendall Michele Brooks of Pendleton engaged in and performed multiple sex acts upon a patient at a mental health facility. Brooks was employed as a caregiver at the facility.

SLED agents said another staff member witnessed one incident and surveillance video confirmed Brooks and the victim were in the same area at the time. Investigators said the witness told them Brooks had admitted to intercourse and oral sex with the victim.

She was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with a patient and two counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult. She is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

According to the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, Brooks has been a registered nurse since 2006.

