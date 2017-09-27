Founder of Redemption church issues video apology for post about NFL controversy

Ron Carpenter Jr., the founder of Redemption church, took to Facebook on Tuesday to apologize for a social media post made by his wife, Hope.

In a statement on her Facebook page, Hope Carpenter spoke out about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in protest. She said, "This will not fix racism! Duh!!! Only Jesus! If you wanna kneel... then u [sic] better be praying to the one and only who can heal our land."

She also wrote that people should "stop thinking about it from your history or race" and "our country is not yo [sic] blame!"

Ron Carpenter said the response they received was overwhelming and they were both sorry for the post. He said he was speaking on behalf of both of them because Hope was emotional in the aftermath of some of the comments and messages they received.

"Even as her husband, it's been very difficult to read some of the fierce comments," Ron Carpenter said. "It's been brutal."

Carpenter said the post was not meant to be racially insensitive and that his wife "probably has one of the best hearts" of anyone he has ever known. He said they both come from military families and view the flag as sacred.

"It's been tough, the things that have been said about us... but maybe we deserved it," Carpenter said. "Maybe this is a learning moment for us. So I'm not going to tell you to be quiet. I'm going to tell you to teach me."

He said they apologize if anything that was said was perceived as ignorant or inconsiderate, asking for the community's forgiveness.

"We ask you to forgive us if we've hurt you in any way," he said. "I ask you to teach me what I don't know... I don't want to be ignorant."

The couple founded Redemption in 1991 with "a passion for breaking down the walls of racism, crossing cultural lines, and changing poverty mindsets," according to Carpenter's website.

Watch Ron Carpenter's full video apology here:

