Police responding to shooting reported in Anderson

The Anderson County Deputy Coroner said a man was killed after a crash Tuesday. The deputy coroner stated that the man was killed after a dump truck overturned.More >
The Anderson County Deputy Coroner said a man was killed after a crash Tuesday. The deputy coroner stated that the man was killed after a dump truck overturned.More >
"Do it again, and you're not getting in the game." Those are words from former NFL head coach and former Furman football player Sam Wyche.More >
"Do it again, and you're not getting in the game." Those are words from former NFL head coach and former Furman football player Sam Wyche.More >
Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol said two children were killed when a car driven by a 15-year-old boy ran off the road and struck a tree Tuesday night.More >
Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol said two children were killed when a car driven by a 15-year-old boy ran off the road and struck a tree Tuesday night.More >
Mauldin police said a death investigation is underway after a father and his teenage son were found shot in their home on Monday.More >
Mauldin police said a death investigation is underway after a father and his teenage son were found shot in their home on Monday.More >
The Greenville County Board of Trustees unanimously approved the architect for a brand new high school during a meeting on Tuesday.More >
The Greenville County Board of Trustees unanimously approved the architect for a brand new high school during a meeting on Tuesday.More >
An offensive snapchat has been circulating the internet, and officials say it involves students from Evansville.More >
An offensive snapchat has been circulating the internet, and officials say it involves students from Evansville.More >
The US Attorney’s Office said in the statement that the settlement resolved allegations that AnMed Health “knowingly disregarded the statutory conditions for submitting claims to the Medicare program for a variety of services, including radiation oncology services, emergency department services, and clinic services.”More >
The US Attorney’s Office said in the statement that the settlement resolved allegations that AnMed Health “knowingly disregarded the statutory conditions for submitting claims to the Medicare program for a variety of services, including radiation oncology services, emergency department services, and clinic services.”More >
More than 27,000 people had signed the Change.org petition as of Wednesday morning.More >
More than 27,000 people had signed the Change.org petition as of Wednesday morning.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >
The vehicle will be used to help recruit new members of the force.More >
The vehicle will be used to help recruit new members of the force.More >
Seneca resident Leona Branham celebrated her 106th birthday on Wednesday! She is a longtime Clemson fan and had a Tigers-themed celebration.More >
Seneca resident Leona Branham celebrated her 106th birthday on Wednesday! She is a longtime Clemson fan and had a Tigers-themed celebration.More >
An Upstate woman and her husband experienced the destruction from Hurricane Irma at their home in Saint Thomas.More >
An Upstate woman and her husband experienced the destruction from Hurricane Irma at their home in Saint Thomas.More >
Members of the public gathered outside of Senator Lindsey Graham's Pendleton office to protest the healthcare bill he co-wrote.More >
Members of the public gathered outside of Senator Lindsey Graham's Pendleton office to protest the healthcare bill he co-wrote.More >