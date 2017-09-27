District: Children aboard school bus involved in Cherokee Co. cr - FOX Carolina 21

District: Children aboard school bus involved in Cherokee Co. crash

Posted: Updated:
Scene of crash involving school bus in Gaffney. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17) Scene of crash involving school bus in Gaffney. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17)
Scene of crash involving school bus in Gaffney. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17) Scene of crash involving school bus in Gaffney. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17)
Scene of crash involving school bus in Gaffney. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17) Scene of crash involving school bus in Gaffney. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said a school bus was involved in a crash in Cherokee County Wednesday.

The incident happened at 1709 Old Georgia Hwy, per officials.

Officials with Cherokee Schools said the bus was rear-ended by a car and that four students were on the bus at the time.

None of the students were injured, said the school district.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Founder of Redemption church issues video apology for post about NFL controversy

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.