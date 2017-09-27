District: Children aboard school bus involved in Cherokee Co. crash

Scene of crash involving school bus in Gaffney. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17)

Dispatchers said a school bus was involved in a crash in Cherokee County Wednesday.

The incident happened at 1709 Old Georgia Hwy, per officials.

Officials with Cherokee Schools said the bus was rear-ended by a car and that four students were on the bus at the time.

None of the students were injured, said the school district.

