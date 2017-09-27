Two veterans view NFL protests differently

The Anderson County Deputy Coroner said a man was killed after a crash Tuesday. The deputy coroner stated that the man was killed after a dump truck overturned.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an Upstate man is in custody after he exposed a victim to HIV.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement has filed charges against an Upstate nurse who is accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with a vulnerable adult.More >
"Do it again, and you're not getting in the game." Those are words from former NFL head coach and former Furman football player Sam Wyche.More >
Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol said two children were killed when a car driven by a 15-year-old boy ran off the road and struck a tree Tuesday night.More >
The parents of a 12-year-old boy who says he was punched in the face are wondering why the man who allegedly assaulted their son isn’t in handcuffs.More >
Mauldin police said a death investigation is underway after a father and his teenage son were found shot in their home on Monday.More >
Ron Carpenter Jr., the founder of Redemption church, took to Facebook on Tuesday to apologize for a social media post made by his wife, Hope.More >
The Greenville County Board of Trustees unanimously approved the architect for a brand new high school during a meeting on Tuesday.More >
People gathered in Asheville on Wednesday to protest proposed increased Duke Energy rates.More >
The vehicle will be used to help recruit new members of the force.More >
Seneca resident Leona Branham celebrated her 106th birthday on Wednesday! She is a longtime Clemson fan and had a Tigers-themed celebration.More >
An Upstate woman and her husband experienced the destruction from Hurricane Irma at their home in Saint Thomas.More >
Members of the public gathered outside of Senator Lindsey Graham's Pendleton office to protest the healthcare bill he co-wrote.More >
