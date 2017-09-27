Tickets on sale for dinner at Thornblade Club featuring Boeing executives

A 787-10 being built at the Boeing plant in Charleston (FOX Carolina/ 2-17-2017)

Representatives from The Boeing Company will be visiting Thornblade for two days in October.

The Boeing executives will be in the Greenville area to meet the local manufacturers with whom they do business. They also want to learn about how the Upstate is educating future leaders for the aerospace industry.

The representatives will be in Greenville on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12.

Tickets are on sale for a dinner with the Boeing team. The dinner will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30pm at Thornblade Club.

Thornblade Club says the dinner will feature “premier businesses and industries in Greenville in manufacturing, aerospace and education”. Tickets are $250 per person and will benefit the Red Cross and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, contact Thornblade Club at 864-672-1007.

