Former SC DJJ guard pleads guilty to ordering inmates hog-tied

SC Department of Juvenile Justice (Source: SC DJJ) SC Department of Juvenile Justice (Source: SC DJJ)
COLUMBIA, SC (AP) -

A former supervisor at a South Carolina juvenile prison has pleaded guilty to ordering guards to hog-tie two inmates because they made too much noise.

Prosecutors say after 35-year-old Nicole Samples had the inmates arms tied to their legs on Jan. 1, she ordered them left on their stomachs as punishment for two hours, causing them severe pain.

The U.S. attorney's office said Samples pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of deprivation of civil rights. She faces up to 10 years in prison on each count when she is sentenced later.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Samples knew the Department of Juvenile Justice specifically banned tying inmates' legs to their arms as punishment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

