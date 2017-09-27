Protesters sound off outside hearing for proposed Duke Energy price hikes in NC

Protesters rallied outside Buncombe County Courthouse on Wednesday as a hearing was held on Duke Energy's plans to hike up rates for customers in North Carolina.

The hearing, described as "Application of Duke Energy Progress, LLC for Adjustment of Rates and Charges Applicable to Electric Service in North Carolina," was open to the public and was held at 7 p.m.

Protesters gathered to protest as utilities regulators heard from consumers and experts about whether to allow a 15% increase in the electricity bills of North Carolina customers.

Duke Energy currently has about 1.3 million customers in the state.

