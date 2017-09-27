Protesters sound off outside hearing for proposed Duke Energy pr - FOX Carolina 21

Protesters sound off outside hearing for proposed Duke Energy price hikes in NC

Posted: Updated:
People gathered in Asheville to protest a proposed increase in Duke Energy rates. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17) People gathered in Asheville to protest a proposed increase in Duke Energy rates. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17)
People gathered in Asheville to protest a proposed increase in Duke Energy rates. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17) People gathered in Asheville to protest a proposed increase in Duke Energy rates. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17)
People gathered in Asheville to protest a proposed increase in Duke Energy rates. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17) People gathered in Asheville to protest a proposed increase in Duke Energy rates. (FOX Carolina/ 9/27/17)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Protesters rallied outside Buncombe County Courthouse on Wednesday as a hearing was held on Duke Energy's plans to hike up rates for customers in North Carolina.

The hearing, described as "Application of Duke Energy Progress, LLC for Adjustment of Rates and Charges Applicable to Electric Service in North Carolina," was open to the public and was held at 7 p.m.

Protesters gathered to protest as utilities regulators heard from consumers and experts about whether to allow a 15% increase in the electricity bills of North Carolina customers.

Duke Energy currently has about 1.3 million customers in the state.

MORE NEWS: SLED: Upstate nurse performed sex acts on mental health patient

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.