Deshaun Watson donates first NFL game check to Houston flood victims

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is using his very first NFL game check to put smiles on some very deserving faces.

"I'm excited to do a little surprise for the cafeteria ladies that's(sic) been helpful for all us," said Watson in a video shared thousands of times on Twitter as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Official Twitter account of the Houston Texans posted a video of the heartwarming exchange on Wednesday:

"For what ya'll do for us every day, and never complain, I really appreciate y'all," said Watson. "I wanted to give my first game check to y'all to help y'all out in some type of way."

Thank you so much," one of the recipients exclaimed in the video, pulling Watson into a warm embrace.

The women who received the thoughtful gift were all NRG Stadium cafeteria employees.

Watson was picked 12th overall in the NFL draft back in April.

