Coroner responding to scene of Anderson Co. crash

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner confirmed he was responding to the scene of a crash in Anderson County Wednesday evening.

Troopers said the wreck happened along the 200 block of Sullivan Road.

Injuries were initially reported when the call came in at 7:37 p.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene for more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

