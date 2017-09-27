Coroner responding to scene of Anderson Co. crash

The coroner confirmed he was responding to the scene of a crash in Anderson County Wednesday evening.

Troopers said the wreck happened along the 200 block of Sullivan Road.

Injuries were initially reported when the call came in at 7:37 p.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene for more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Protesters sound off outside hearing for proposed Duke Energy price hikes in NC

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.