Playboy: Founder Hugh M. Hefner dead at 91 - FOX Carolina 21

Playboy: Founder Hugh M. Hefner dead at 91

Posted: Updated:
Hugh M. Hefner (Source: Official Twitter account of Playboy) Hugh M. Hefner (Source: Official Twitter account of Playboy)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA (FOX Carolina) -

Playboy announced on Twitter Wednesday night that founder Hugh M. Hefner had passed away.

According to Playboy, Hefner was 91-years-old.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.