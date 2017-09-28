Troopers seek information after man injured in Anderson Co. hit-and-run

Troopers need your help to gather more information on a hit-and-run incident in Anderson County.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. along S McDuffie Street, about 0.1 miles east of Anderson.

Troopers said the victim was traveling west on S McDuffie St on a moped when he was struck in the rear by the hit-and-run suspect vehicle.

The crash resulted in great bodily injury, per troopers. The victim was transported by EMS to AnMed for treatment.

Troopers said the suspect vehicle is unknown, but could possibly be a black late model Honda.

This crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Highway Patrol at (864)241-1000.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Deshaun Watson donates first NFL game check to Houston flood victims

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.