Coroner identifies man found slain outside Greenville County motel

Greenville County deputies launched a death investigation at 116 Chalmers Road early Thursday morning.

Officials said the communications center received a call just after 2:30 a.m. in reference to a subject lying in the parking lot of the Woodspring Suites.

Deputies said they arrived to find one man dead. The victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators with the violent crimes unit were called out to conduct the investigation.

Witnesses at the hotel told FOX Carolina they heard gunshots and thought the gunfire may have resulted from a drive-by shooting.

The Greenville County coroner later confirmed the victim's death was a homicide and said the man suffered multiple injuries. The coroner identified the victim as 50-year-old Andre Lamar Allen. His cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound to the chest.

The case remains under investigation.

Sgt. Jimmy Bolt encourages anyone who has information concerning this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME or the Sheriff's Office at 271-5210.

