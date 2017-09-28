Deputies: Third arrest made in conspiracy to kill man outside Greenville County motel

Greenville County deputies said a third arrest has been made after a man was found shot to death outside a motel in September.

A teen was also charged with murder and other offenses in the case.

Deputies said they were initially called to the Woodspring Suites on Chalmers Road at 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 28 in reference to a subject lying in the parking lot. They arrived to find one man dead. The victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The Greenville County coroner later confirmed the victim's death was a homicide and said the man suffered multiple injuries. The coroner identified the victim as 50-year-old Andre Lamar Allen. His cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound to the chest.

On Sep. 29, deputies said 18-year-old Winter Mance was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

On Oct. 4, deputies announced a second arrest has been made in the case. 21-year-old Tyrie Shavar Carey-Bell was also arrested in connection with the murder.

Carey-Bell has been charged with murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy, but deputies said "due to the current status of the investigation and developing circumstances, investigators have requested that Carey-Bell be released on his own personal recognizance bond and the matter has been turned over to the Solicitors Office for prosecutorial purposes."

FOX Carolina spoke to Carey-Bell Thursday. He said his family has surveillance video in the house which shows him being home during the entire homicide. Law enforcement is reviewing the footage according to the family. Carey-Bell and his father both said they want his name to be cleared.

Deputies announced the arrest of 24-year-old Adrian Quayshun Kerns on Nov. 15 in connection with the shooting. Kerns is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

According to arrest warrants, Kerns was involved in a conspiracy with his co-defendants to shoot Allen.

The death investigation is still active and ongoing.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

