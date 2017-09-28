Victim found shot to death outside Greenville County motel

Greenville County deputies launched a death investigation at 116 Chalmers Road early Thursday morning.

Officials said the communications center received a call just after 2:30 a.m. in reference to a subject lying in the parking lot of the Woodspring Suites.

Deputies said they arrived to find one person dead. The victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators with the violent crimes unit are on scene conducting the investigation.

Sgt. Jimmy Bolt encourages anyone who has information concerning this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME or the Sheriff's Office at 271-5210.

