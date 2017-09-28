Court docs detail bribery allegations against former Clemson player charged in federal basketball probe

Bond has been set for a former Clemson basketball player charged in a federal corruption probe.

Merl Code Jr. is among ten suspects who were charged in connection with an investigation into college basketball fraud and corruption.

Code played for the Tigers from 1993 to 1997 and now reportedly works for Adidas.

Code is accused of conspiring to pay high school basketball players or their families to get them to commit to attend universities sponsored by his company, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s office

Court records show Code was arrested on Tuesday and charged with wire fraud conspiracy, two counts of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Code was released on a $100,000 unsecured bond and ordered not to travel outside of South Carolina except to New York for court cases and for work-related travel.

The first hearing in the federal case is set for October 10 in New York.

The scheme reportedly began in May 2017 and continued through, September, per federal court documents.

Court documents also show the suspects were involved in another scheme involving athlete advisors bribing college coaches for the coaches’ agreement to “influence and steer players under their control to retain relevant athlete advisors.”

Below is the full, 29-page federal complaint:

