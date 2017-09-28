Jadeveon Clowney shares hilarious Steve Spurrier impersonation

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney shared his hilarious impersonation of former Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier in a video posted by the NFL team on its Twitter page.

.@SteveSpurrierUF Impersonation ?

Andrew Luck Conversations ?



Watch as Jadeveon Clowney gets 'grilled' by the Kid Reporters. ?????? pic.twitter.com/X5I6H8NRiu — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 26, 2017

In the video, Clowney, a South Carolina native and former Gamecock, opens up to children during an interview.

The kid reporters ask Clowney what Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said to him after Clowney sacked him.

The kids also asked Clowney if he could speak in a southern accent, and he offered his Spurrier impersonation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.