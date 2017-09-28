Jadeveon Clowney shares hilarious Steve Spurrier impersonation - FOX Carolina 21

Jadeveon Clowney shares hilarious Steve Spurrier impersonation

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney shared his hilarious impersonation of former Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier in a video posted by the NFL team on its Twitter page.

In the video, Clowney, a South Carolina native and former Gamecock, opens up to children during an interview.

The kid reporters ask Clowney what Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said to him after Clowney sacked him.

The kids also asked Clowney if he could speak in a southern accent, and he offered his Spurrier impersonation.

