Road blocked after school bus carrying 50 kids involved in crash

Troopers are responding to a crash involving a school bus on SC 28 near Shockley Ferry Road in Anderson Thursday.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 8 a.m.

Lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the wreckage and troopers investigated the collision.

No children were hurt but about 50 were on board, according to Kyle Newton, a spokesman for Anderson County District 5 Schools.

Newton said the bus was stopped at the railroad tracks when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Another school bus was called in to complete the route and carry the children to Westside High and Robert Anderson Middle schools.

