Deputies say drivers should expect public safety checkpoints on Spartanburg Co. roads Thursday

Spartanburg County deputies said drivers across the county may encounter public safety checkpoints on Thursday.

Deputies said officers will be looking for seat belt and child restraint compliance and any other traffic law violations.

Drivers who get stopped will be asked to provide a driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance.

Deputies said the checkpoints are conducted as part of a Highway Safety Grant and aims to reduce the number of traffic accidents in the county.

